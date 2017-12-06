Stone didn't practice Tuesday due to an illness and may not play Wednesday against the Ducks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The 25-year-old is off to an excellent start this season, with 14 goals, 11 assists and a plus-12 rating through 25 games, while logging significant power-play minutes. Since the Senators only have one other healthy forward on their roster, Chris DiDomenico, they will decide Tuesday night whether they need to recall another forward to fill Stone's place Wednesday night.