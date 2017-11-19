Senators' Mark Stone: Sits second in goals across NHL
Stone notched his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.
Stone is white hot of late, recording eight goals and three helpers in his last nine games. And those 14 snipes put him second in that category behind only Nikita Kucherov. Yes, you read that right. Stone continues to shred opposing goalies at an unsustainable pace (25.5 percent), so there will likely be some levelling in his game. But until then, you need to trot him out there every single game.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Pots goals in four straight games•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Continues to excel offensively•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Productive in triumph at home•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Gets two points in shootout loss•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Three-point performance paces team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...