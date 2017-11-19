Stone notched his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Stone is white hot of late, recording eight goals and three helpers in his last nine games. And those 14 snipes put him second in that category behind only Nikita Kucherov. Yes, you read that right. Stone continues to shred opposing goalies at an unsustainable pace (25.5 percent), so there will likely be some levelling in his game. But until then, you need to trot him out there every single game.