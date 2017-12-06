Senators' Mark Stone: Slated to return to action
Stone (illness) figures to be back in the lineup against the Ducks on Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Stone -- who missed practice Tuesday -- appears to be healthy enough to suit up for Wednesday's away tilt. Although the winger has just one goal (shorthanded) in his previous seven outings, he has managed to chip in with four helpers. The Manitoba native's inability to find the back of the net of late isn't for a lack of trying as he has put 14 shots on goal during that stretch as well.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Sits out practice with illness•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Ends four-game goal drought•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Sits second in goals across NHL•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Pots goals in four straight games•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Continues to excel offensively•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...