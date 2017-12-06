Stone (illness) figures to be back in the lineup against the Ducks on Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Stone -- who missed practice Tuesday -- appears to be healthy enough to suit up for Wednesday's away tilt. Although the winger has just one goal (shorthanded) in his previous seven outings, he has managed to chip in with four helpers. The Manitoba native's inability to find the back of the net of late isn't for a lack of trying as he has put 14 shots on goal during that stretch as well.