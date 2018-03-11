Senators' Mark Stone: Staying home for Florida trip

Stone (leg) won't make the trip to Florida for games Monday and Tuesday against the Panthers and Lightning, respectively, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Head coach Guy Boucher said this injury was sustained Friday against Calgary -- a contest that ended his 10-game point streak. Stone was still able to log 20:01 of ice time in the matchup, but his only stats were one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. With 20 goals and 62 points this season, Stone is on pace to eclipse his previous career highs of 26 goals and 64 points, and his next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Stars.