Senators' Mark Stone: Staying home for Florida trip
Stone (leg) won't make the trip to Florida for games Monday and Tuesday against the Panthers and Lightning, respectively, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Head coach Guy Boucher said this injury was sustained Friday against Calgary -- a contest that ended his 10-game point streak. Stone was still able to log 20:01 of ice time in the matchup, but his only stats were one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. With 20 goals and 62 points this season, Stone is on pace to eclipse his previous career highs of 26 goals and 64 points, and his next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Stars.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Gathers two points to stun Golden Knights•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Playmaking machine over last nine games•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Two helpers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Like injury never happened•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Eyeing Saturday return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...