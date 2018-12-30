Senators' Mark Stone: Stays hot with two-point night

Stone tallied a goal, an assist, six shots and two hits during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Stone has recorded three goals and eight points in his last seven games, setting him on pace for a career-high 89 points. The 26-year-old winger is a key cog in Ottawa's offensive attack and should be rolled regularly.

