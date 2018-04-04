Senators' Mark Stone: Still out Wednesday
Stone (leg) will remain out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Stone was initially considered a game-time call for the contest, but it appears he's still not ready to go and the team has no incentive to rush him back into action with the season nearly complete. He has two chances to return Friday against the Penguins and Saturday against the Bruins, but that will likely only occur if Stone feels 100 percent healthy.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...