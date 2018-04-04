Senators' Mark Stone: Still out Wednesday

Stone (leg) will remain out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Stone was initially considered a game-time call for the contest, but it appears he's still not ready to go and the team has no incentive to rush him back into action with the season nearly complete. He has two chances to return Friday against the Penguins and Saturday against the Bruins, but that will likely only occur if Stone feels 100 percent healthy.