Stone netted a pair of goals in Thursday's season opener against the Capitals.

While the Senators went on to lose in a shootout, Stone's strong start to the season is great news for Ottawa. The 25-year-old is expected to have a big year after posting three consecutive 20-plus-goal seasons. Stone posted a plus-4 rating in the victory and has established himself as arguably the best defensive forward in the NHL right now. Look for the goals to continue to pour in from one of the most consistent snipers in the game.