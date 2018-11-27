Senators' Mark Stone: Strong November continues

Stone scored both Ottawa goals in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

He also filled up the rest of the scoresheet, adding four shots, two blocked shots, two PIM, one hit and a plus-1 rating. While the Sens overall are having a poor campaign so far, Stone is having an excellent November, scoring seven goals and 18 points in 13 games. The 26-year-old has supplied at least 20 goals in four straight seasons, and through 24 games he's already more than halfway to his fifth.