Senators' Mark Stone: Submits request for arbitration
Stone (leg) filed for salary arbitration Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
There should be little doubt the two sides will finalize a long-term deal before the start of the 2018-19 campaign, considering the winger has put together four straight 20-plus goal, 50-plus point seasons. All contract negotiations are likely on hold in Ottawa until the future of Erik Karlsson is determined, but Stone should be priority No. 2 for the Sens.
