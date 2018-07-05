Senators' Mark Stone: Submits request for arbitration

Stone (leg) filed for salary arbitration Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

There should be little doubt the two sides will finalize a long-term deal before the start of the 2018-19 campaign, considering the winger has put together four straight 20-plus goal, 50-plus point seasons. All contract negotiations are likely on hold in Ottawa until the future of Erik Karlsson is determined, but Stone should be priority No. 2 for the Sens.