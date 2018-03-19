Senators' Mark Stone: Suffers setback

Stone (leg) was expected to start skating Sunday, but is not ready to return to the ice, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

According to the Senators, the timeline for when Stone will return to action has been pushed back, however, the club didn't provide any specifics. At this point, fantasy owners should probably consider the winger to be out indefinitely. With the team thin at forward, it will need to promote a player form the minors in order to fill out the lineup ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Panthers.