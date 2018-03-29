Senators' Mark Stone: Takes morning skate

Stone (leg) was seen on the ice at the Senators' morning skate on Thursday.

This could be a sign that the wing is ready to return and will be on the ice in Thursday's game against Florida. However, the team hasn't confirmed anything yet as far as lineups are concerned. If Stone does play, however, he can be started with confidence in your lineup, as it's highly unlikely that the Senators would take a chance on him when they have nothing to play for unless they're sure he's 100 percent.