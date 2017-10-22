Senators' Mark Stone: Three-point performance paces team
Stone scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.
He also finished plus-4. Stone puts points up in bunches -- his nine points have come in four games and he was held off the scoresheet in the other four. Stone already has five goals in eight games this season and remarkably, none have come on the power play.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Picks up two assists•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Strikes twice in season opener•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Scores in preseason opener•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Earns alternate designation•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Ready for training camp•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Shows no ill effects of injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...