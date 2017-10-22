Stone scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

He also finished plus-4. Stone puts points up in bunches -- his nine points have come in four games and he was held off the scoresheet in the other four. Stone already has five goals in eight games this season and remarkably, none have come on the power play.

