Senators' Mark Stone: Three points in win over Sharks

Stone scored a power-play goal and added two assists during Friday's 6-5 overtime win against San Jose.

Despite the Senators' struggles, Stone has now collected two tallies and 10 helpers through his past 11 contests. Additionally, after dipping to 22 goals and 54 points last year, the 25-year-old winger is on track to fly past both the 30-goal and 70-point plateaus for the first time in his career. There's a chance he's undervalued in some fantasy circles, and considering things probably can't get any worse in Ottawa, Stone's current form probably won't have notable negative regression ahead. Don't be surprised if he can be acquired for 75 cents on the dollar.