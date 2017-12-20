Stone dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.

Stone hasn't scored a goal in nine games, but he does have a four-game point streak going. The 25-year-old winger's 30 points in 32 games have him on a career-best scoring pace even though he came into this contest with only three power-play points. If his production with the extra man starts to climb, Stone could quickly work his way into the game's elite echelon.