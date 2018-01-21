Senators' Mark Stone: Two helpers in Saturday's loss
Stone picked up two assists and two shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The 25-year-old now has four multi-point performances in his last six games, boosting him to a point-a-game pace (18 goals, 26 assists in 44 games) on the season. Not much is going right for the Sens at the moment, but Stone's breakout is at least an encouraging sign.
