Senators' Mark Stone: Two helpers in Wednesday's loss

Stone picked up two assists while adding one shot, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

He's now got six points (one goal, five assists) in five games since returning to action from a knee injury. Stone's already reached the 50-point mark for the fourth straight season, but if Derick Brassard gets dealt at the trade deadline it could have a big impact on his winger's production for the rest of the campaign.