Senators' Mark Stone: Two helpers in Wednesday's loss
Stone picked up two assists while adding one shot, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.
He's now got six points (one goal, five assists) in five games since returning to action from a knee injury. Stone's already reached the 50-point mark for the fourth straight season, but if Derick Brassard gets dealt at the trade deadline it could have a big impact on his winger's production for the rest of the campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...