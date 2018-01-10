Senators' Mark Stone: Up to eight points in past three games

Stone finished with a goal, an assist and seven shots in Tuesday's 8-2 home loss to Chicago.

This game was a microcosm of Stone's season, as he played well despite an embarrassing performance from his teammates. The 25-year-old winger's up to 42 points in 41 games thanks to three goals and five assists in his past three appearances.

