Senators' Mark Stone: Vegas re-enters the picture

Stone has another serious potential suitor in the Golden Knights, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ottawa's asking price remains high for Stone, as the Senators reportedly want more than what they got for Matt Duchene, who fetched two solid prospects and at least one first-round draft pick. Vegas would have the pieces to make that deal happen, but whether the Golden Knights would part with such a package remains to be seen. If Stone was moved, he'd be an instant upgrade to an offense that has been middling this year, as the Golden Knights average 2.9 goals per game.