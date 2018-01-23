Senators' Mark Stone: Will sit again Tuesday
Stone (knee) is unable to play Tuesday night's game in St. Louis, though coach Guy Boucher notes that he remains a possibility for Thursday's home game against Boston, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Stone will thus miss a second straight game and will now have just one more opportunity to suit up before the league breaks for All-Star Weekend. The fact that the 25-year-old is considered questionable for Thursday's contest suggests that the injury is nothing serious though, so you can probably expect him back right after the break at the latest.
