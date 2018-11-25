Senators' Mark Stone: Works into Sunday's practice

Stone (face) participated in Sunday's skate, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Stone didn't wear a non-contact jersey, which bodes well for his chances to play Monday against the Rangers. The 26-year-old is dealing with facial swelling after being hit in the face with a puck, but he'll likely be able to tough it out as long as his vision isn't impaired.

