Senators' Mark Stone: Works into Sunday's practice
Stone (face) participated in Sunday's skate, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Stone didn't wear a non-contact jersey, which bodes well for his chances to play Monday against the Rangers. The 26-year-old is dealing with facial swelling after being hit in the face with a puck, but he'll likely be able to tough it out as long as his vision isn't impaired.
