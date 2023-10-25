Joseph scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to Buffalo.

Joseph's amazing technicolor start to the season continued Tuesday. He has a remarkable six points (three goals, three assists) in six games so far. Joseph is not a point-per-game player, but he's performing a lot like the player the Sens got at the deadline in 2021-22 (12 points in 11 games) and nothing like the 18-point guy (56 games) from last season. Joseph is taking advantage of every opportunity right now and may still be on the wire in your league.