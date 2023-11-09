Joseph skated to a plus-3 rating with three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

With three goals and eight assists on the young season, Joseph is operating at a point-per-game pace. However, despite Ottawa's intent to get him more involved on the power play, he has yet to bear fruit in that area, as he's still pursuing his first goal and helper on the man advantage. So far, Joseph's best season actually was his rookie campaign in 2018-19, when he averaged just 11:22 of ice time yet still managed 26 points in 70 games for the Lightning. Fantasy mangers who took a late-round flier on Joseph are reaping the rewards this time around, as he's showing what he can do with an expanded role for the Senators, but he'll have to convert some power-play opportunities to sustain the hot start.