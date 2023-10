Joseph scored an even-strength goal in Sunday's 5-2 victory against the Lightning.

Joseph already has two goals after managing just three goals and 18 points across 56 games last season. Perhaps he was a little amped up to face his original NHL club. The 26-year-old rearguard actually scored 37 goals over 221 NHL games for the Lightning across parts of four seasons. His goal Sunday was a game-winning goal, too, his first since April 1, 2022 at Detroit.