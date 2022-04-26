Joseph (undisclosed) will miss the last three games of the season, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Joseph is expected to make a full recovery in 1-2 weeks, so it's safe to assume he'll be good to go in time for next season's training camp. He'll finish the year having tallied 18 points through 58 contests.
