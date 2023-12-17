Joseph (lower body) is not expected to play Sunday against Vegas, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Friedman reported Saturday that Joseph, who was injured in Friday's 5-4 loss to Dallas, is slated to miss some time. Angus Crookshank is projected to make his NHL debut in Sunday's contest. Joseph has generated six goals, 19 points and 47 shots on net over 25 games this season.