Joseph recorded an assist against the Blues in Thursday's 5-2 loss.

Joseph remains stuck in a 16-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 19 versus the Lightning. During that stretch, the 27-year-old winger has generated five helpers, 15 shots and 29 hits while averaging 16:40 of ice time. The Quebec native has already set a new personal best with 32 points and will look to add to his total over the final weeks of the season.