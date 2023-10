Joseph recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.

Joseph helped out on Vladimir Tarasenko's first-period marker. Playing in a middle-six role, Joseph has been solid to start the season, earning two goals, two assists, 10 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through four games. He's added just one hit so far, an odd drop in physicality for a player that has topped 80 hits in four of his first five campaigns.