Joseph posted two assists in Friday's 5-3 home win against the Islanders.

Joseph finished with a plus-2 rating, a shot on goal and a hit in 20:03 of ice time across 25 shifts. He has notched four goals and 15 points in 16 games, including four multi-point efforts. Joseph managed just three goals and 18 points across 56 games last season, so he is easily on his way to eclipsing that total.