Joseph posted two assists in Friday's 5-3 home win against the Islanders.

Joseph finished with a plus-2 rating, a shot on goal and a hit in 20:03 of ice time across 25 shifts while losing his only faceoff opportunity. The defenseman has four multi-point games this season, totaling four goals and 15 points in 16 games overall. Joseph managed just three goals and 18 points across 56 games last season, so he is easily on his way to eclipsing that total.