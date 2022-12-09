Joseph recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Joseph helped out on a Thomas Chabot goal in the first period. The 25-year-old Joseph logged a season-low 10:08 of ice time in the contest, though it wasn't reported that he sustained any injury that would reduce his role. The winger is at two goals, seven helpers, 28 shots on net, 39 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 25 contests, playing mainly in a middle-six role.