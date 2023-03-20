Joseph (lower body) will not be an option against Pittsburgh on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

With the Senators heading into a back-to-back, Joseph will almost certainly be unavailable versus the Bruins on Tuesday as well, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Prior to his absence, the 26-year-old winger was stuck in a 17-game goal drought during which he recorded seven assists, 20 shots and 20 hits. Once given the all-clear, Joseph will need just one more tally to get over the 20-point threshold for the third time in his five-year NHL career.