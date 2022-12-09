Joseph (lower body) will be out of action for two weeks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Joseph was injured Thursday in a 4-3 victory over Dallas. He has two goals and seven assists in 25 games and was seeing some time on the second power play. The 25-year-old had his best season as a rookie, scoring 13 goals and adding 13 assists.
