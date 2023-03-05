Joseph posted two assists and two hits, helping the Senators to a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Joseph would pick up helpers on Travis Hamonic's opening goal and Tim Stutzle's short-handed goal. He also was a plus-3 rating in the contest and added two hits. This performance gives Joseph points in back-to-back games after going pointless for nine straight games. On the season, Joseph has three goals and 16 points in 43 games.
