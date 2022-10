Joseph (undisclosed) is in the lineup Thursday versus Buffalo.

Joseph is set to skate on the third line with Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto. He had just eight goals and 18 points in 58 games with Tampa Bay last season, but he was only logging 13:42 of ice time. After Ottawa acquired him on March 20, he scored four goals and 12 points in 11 contests while averaging 16:50 of ice time with the Senators.