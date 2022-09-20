Joseph (undisclosed) is on the Senators' training camp roster.
Joseph missed the last nine games of the previous season with an undisclosed injury. He signed a four-year deal in the offseason, so he should be counted on for middle-six minutes on a Senators team poised to take a step forward this year.
