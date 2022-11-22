site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Scratched Monday
Joseph is a healthy scratch for Monday's clash with the Sharks.
Joseph has just one assist with six PIM and a minus-5 rating over his last eight contests. Mark Kastellic will step into the lineup Monday.
