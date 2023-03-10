Joseph recorded an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Joseph has collected four assists, four PIM, six hits and a plus-1 rating through four contests in March. He forced a turnover and set up a Patrick Brown tally in the first period of Thursday's game. Joseph is up to 17 points, 52 shots on net, 68 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 45 appearances. He's a fixture on the third line, and he could help fantasy managers in deeper formats by providing a little bit of everything.