Joseph (lower body) is not expected to be in the lineup versus the Devils on Friday.

Joseph will be out of action for his sixth consecutive contest due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 26-year-old winger recorded a point in three of his last four contests. The Quebec native is on pace to surpass his career-high of 30 points set back in 2021-22, as long as he can get back into the lineup sooner rather than later.