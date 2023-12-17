Joseph (lower body) will miss at least the next three games, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Coach D.J. Smith said Sunday that Joseph won't be available for the remainder of Ottawa's road trip, which ends Thursday against Colorado. Joseph has accounted for six goals, 19 points and 47 shots on net over 25 games this season. Angus Crookshank, who was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday, is slated to make his NHL debut in Sunday's contest against Vegas.