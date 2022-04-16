Joseph will miss at least a week with his undisclosed injury, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Coach D.J. Smith isn't sure if Joseph will be able to return before the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close. The 25-year-old winger has racked up four goals and 12 points through 11 games since joining the Senators at the trade deadline, so it'd be a major loss for Ottawa if he's unable to return this season.
More News
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Out Thursday•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Four-game, 10-point streak•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Three-point effort Sunday•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Heading north of border•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Pockets helper in loss•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Tallies rare assist•