Joseph will miss at least a week with his undisclosed injury, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Coach D.J. Smith isn't sure if Joseph will be able to return before the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close. The 25-year-old winger has racked up four goals and 12 points through 11 games since joining the Senators at the trade deadline, so it'd be a major loss for Ottawa if he's unable to return this season.