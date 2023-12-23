Joseph (lower body) won't play Saturday against Pittsburgh, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

It'll be the fourth game Joseph's missed since suffering the injury Dec. 15 against Dallas. The 26-year-old winger has six goals and 19 points through 25 games this season. Joseph's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Toronto following the holiday break. While Jospeh's unavailable, Jiri Smejkal will remain in the lineup in a bottom-six role.