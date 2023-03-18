Joseph (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Toronto, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Joseph will miss a third straight contest with the lower-body injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Flames. Julien Gauthier will likely continue to fill a bottom-six role until Joseph, who's picked up 17 points through 47 contests this season, is ready to return.
