Joseph (lower body) was put on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Joseph is poised to miss his seventh straight contest Sunday versus Buffalo. He has accounted for six goals, 19 points, 47 shots on net and 19 hits over 25 appearances this season. It's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Set to miss out again•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Still unavailable•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Still out Saturday•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Set to miss remainder of trip•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Expected to miss time•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Exits Friday's contest•