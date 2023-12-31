Joseph (lower body) was put on long-term injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Joseph will be unavailable for at least 10 games and 24 days following his placement on LTIR. The earliest he can return is Jan. 9 against Calgary. Joseph has accounted for six goals, 19 points, 47 shots on net and 19 hits over 25 appearances this season.
