Joseph (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, per the NHL media site.

Joseph will be back in the lineup following a 10-game absence due to his lower-body problem. The 26-year-old forward was off to a strong start to the campaign before getting hurt, racking up 19 points in 25 games this season, With just 12 more points, the Quebec native will set a new personal best, topping his 2021-22 campaign when he notched 11 goals and 25 helpers for the Lightning and Senators.