Joseph tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Joseph opened the scoring in the first period Wednesday, deflecting an Artem Zub shot past Frederik Andersen, before adding an assist on Parker Kelly's short-handed tally in the third. It's an encouraging start to the season for the 26-year-old Joseph, who scored just three goals with 15 assists in 56 games last year. He's expected to skate on Ottawa's second line alongside Ridly Greig and Drake Batherson.