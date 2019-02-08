Senators' Matt Duchene: Another multi-goal effort
Duchene netted two goals in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Duchene went hard to the net for his first tally, putting the puck past John Gibson just before Ducks defenseman Jaycob Megna barreled over the goalie. Gibson would stay in for the remaining 1:52 before the second intermission but failed to come out for the third period. Duchene added an empty-netter for his 12th goal in his last 16 appearances, a span that includes a trio of two-goal performances.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Victimizes former team•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Back with team•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Expected to miss next three games•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Returns home with child on way•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Strong showing in losing effort•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Pots 15th in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...