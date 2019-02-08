Duchene netted two goals in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Duchene went hard to the net for his first tally, putting the puck past John Gibson just before Ducks defenseman Jaycob Megna barreled over the goalie. Gibson would stay in for the remaining 1:52 before the second intermission but failed to come out for the third period. Duchene added an empty-netter for his 12th goal in his last 16 appearances, a span that includes a trio of two-goal performances.