Senators' Matt Duchene: Another multi-point game

Duchene scored a goal and picked up a helper in a 3-2 overtime win over the Stars on Friday.

That marks three games in a row where Duchene has tallied two points, and the fourth time in six contests. Though the Senators aren't going to sniff the playoffs, the 27-year-old seems to be enjoying his time with the team. Since being traded from the Avalanche he has 39 points in 56 games.