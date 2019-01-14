Senators' Matt Duchene: Back with team
Duchene (personal) was back at practice Monday following the birth of his child, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Duchene missed the previous three games to be with his family, but has rejoined the club and is expected to be back in his first-line role versus Colorado on Wednesday. The Ontario native should retake his spot on the top power-play unit, where he has tallied eight points while averaging 2:46 of ice time.
