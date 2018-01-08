Senators' Matt Duchene: Bitten by flu bug

Duchene is under the weather, which puts his availability versus Chicago on Tuesday into question, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Duchene has racked up three goals and an assist in his last two outings, which makes the timing of his illness especially frustrating for fantasy owners. The center struggled in his first weeks as a member of the Senators and appears to be finally figuring it out with four points in his last two games, but now could miss time. If the veteran can't suit up, the Sens will need to promote a player from the minors to fill out the lineup.